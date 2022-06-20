Mr. Ejiro Otarigho, on Friday, June 10, in Ughelli, Delta state, saved Agbarho town from a fire disaster

The driver who drove a burning fuel tanker away from a community in Delta state, Ejiro Otarigho, says he needs a new vehicle, The Cable reports.

Otarigho, had last week, drove his tanker which caught fire at a residential area to a river bank.

His action and bravery earned him commendations from Nigerians, including the senate which has resolved to honour him.

Ejiro Otarigho says he wants a new vehicle, not a national award. Photo credit: Delta Pride

Ejiro Otarigho reveals new demand in an interview

In an interview with The Punch, Otarigho said the thought of hundreds of lives and property engulfing in flames as a result of the tanker fire gave him the determination to drive the truck to a location where there will be no disaster.

Ejiro Otarigho gets a recommendation letter from Okowa but prefers a new tanker

The 46-year-old who started the risky job of tanker driving about 12 years ago, disclosed he would prefer to have his tanker replaced rather than get a national honour.'

He said:

“I have received calls from them (Delta state government) but I am not interested in any national honour of any sort right now.

“I know God has brought me to a good place where my story is now being told. All I want is a replacement for my burnt tanker so I can go back to my job.

“I have just been at home and truck driving was the only way I fed. It has not been easy for me since I lost my tanker.”

Otarigho wants a better job

Asked if he would like to get a new job and abandon the dangerous business of tanker driving, he said, of course, I will. It is a risky job.

He affirmed:

“Imagine if I had died that day, nothing would have been said of me. If the government has something better for me, I will do it without looking back. All I want is to be able to take care of myself and my family legitimately.”

