Tsatseng Rantso from Daveyton, a South African man who worked as a petrol attendant is now a successful lawyer

He enrolled at the University of Johannesburg to study law and worked as a petrol attendant so that he could make ends meet

Many people did not know he was also studying to obtain his LLB degree; his story has served as a source of inspiration to social media users

A South African man identified as Tsatseng Rantso who worked as a petrol attendant while in school is now a successful lawyer.

Although determined to realise his dream, the young man faced a lot of ridicule as many told the petrol attendant that he was where he was because he did not study.

A disadvantaged background and people's ridicule didn't stop Tsatseng Rantso from working hard to become an advocate. Image: Zoza Valentine/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

I faced a lot of negativity

Narrating his journey to success, Rantso said:

"We were not poor but we were struggling. Luckily, my matric results helped me get into university and I didn’t have to worry about fees.

I enrolled at the University of Johannesburg to study law and worked as a petrol attendant so that I could eat.

No one knew that I was studying whilst I was working at the petrol station and I faced a lot of negativity," he shared in a LinkedIn post by Zoza Valentine.

Sucess at last

Rantso obtained his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) in Criminal Justice and a Diploma in Banking, Corporate, Finance and Security Law from the University of Johannesburg, despite people’s negativity and judgments.

He urges anyone in a similar position to rise above the negativity and know that they are capable.

Internet users react

Many social media users were inspired by his humble beginnings and touching life story. They made their feelings known in the comment section:

Desiree Naidoo responded:

“Outstanding example of pure commitment and dedication, not to let circumstance get in the way of what you want to achieve. Opportunity is there for everyone.”

Simpiwe Tembani commented:

“Super!!!!”

Heather P. wrote:

“A great example, an inspiration to all!!...Congratulations!!!”

Ziphokazi Dlamini replied:

“Black Butterfly shining so bright, despite all the adversity that he faced, he had an end in mind.”

Source: Briefly.co.za