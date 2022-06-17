Ejiro Otarigho, the heroic tanker driver who drove a burning tanker away from a populated area to a safe place has been rewarded

The latest reward is coming from the Delta State Government and it is in the form of a N2m cheque, a plaque and a commendation letter

The state government's appreciation was presented to Ejiro by the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah

The Delta State Government has presented the sum of N2m to Ejiro Otarigho, the tanker driver who drove a burning tanker away from Agbarho community in Ughelli North Local Government.

The money was given to Ejiro in appreciation for his heroism which averted what would have been a disaster in the community.

The reward was presented to Ejiro Otarigho by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. Photo credit: Ejiro Otarigho.

Source: Facebook

Reward for the hero

In addition to the monetary reward, Ejiro also received a plaque and a letter of commendation from the state government.

The items were presented to the driver by the Secretary to State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah on behalf of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Speaking at the event, the governor's representative said as quoted by The Punch:

“We commended him for the rare display of patriotism, humanity, bravery and heroism, the incident would have resulted in the death of many persons and destruction of property at Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area where the fire started.

“Mr Otarigho has become the new face of Delta and Youth Ambassador for his display of heroism, the state government will continue to celebrate him.”

In a swift reaction, the wife of Ejiro said she was initially in shocked when she heard the news that her husband will be rewarded by the state government.

All manner of accolades has been pouring in for Ejiro since he accomplished the heroic act a week ago.

The Nigerian Senate has also said Ejiro will be rewarded for his bravery which saved lives.

My wife said I didn't consider them, says Ejiro Otarigho

In a related story, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ejiro Otarigho said his wife said he did not consider them before embarking on the dangerous move.

He said he was in the tanker vehicle with his 'motor boy' but said he asked the boy to alight and allow him to drive the burning tanker away.

Ejiro equally said it was God that helped him to accomplish the heroic act.

Source: Legit.ng