The Nigerian Senate has recommended one Ejiro Otarigho, a tanker driver for his heroic act in averting a fire outbreak

Ejiro was said to have driven a burning tanker away from a densely populated area to avert what would have been a national tragedy

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege moved a motion recommending Ejiro to President Muhammadu Buhari for a national honour

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Senate has saluted the courage of Ejiro Otarigho a tanker driver for his heroics in averting what would have been a fire outbreak in Agbarho, Delta State.

According to the Vanguard newspaper, Ejiro has been recommended by the Senate to be conferred a national honour by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege moved the motion recommending Ejiro Otarigho (Tanker Driver) for a national honour during plenary. Photo: Ovie Omo-Agege

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that Ejiro drove a burning tanker away from a danger zone to avert a very ghastly fire incident that would have claimed the lives of many residents.

Senator Omo-Agege moved a motion recommending Ejiro for national honour

In a show of gratitude for his heroics, the Senate made the resolution to recommend him for a national honour on Monday, June 13 following a motion by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and co-sponsored by Senator James Manager (PDP, Delta South) and Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (APC, Delta North.

Senator Omo-Agege said:

“Extraordinary display of courage, reflex application of special driving skills, and huge risk to his own life, prevented a huge national tragedy and catastrophe by driving a burning tanker loaded with inflammable petroleum products from residential areas to safety so that thousands of our people may not die in an inferno that would also have consumed so much property in Agbarho, Delta State on Friday, June 10, 2022.”

Omo-Agege labels Ejiro a hero

Omo-Agege went further to acknowledge the heroic act of Ejiro stating that he saved the nation from what would have been a national disaster.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan at plenary, lauded the driver for risking his life to drive the burning truck out of the residential area to save lives.

It was said that the incident transpired on Friday, June 10 when Ejiro drove a burning tanker for well over 25 minutes away from a densely populated area to Agbarho River where the tanker was completely razed by the inferno.

Source: Legit.ng