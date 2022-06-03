The anti-corruption campaign of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken a huge step

EFCC and INTERPOL are in a mutual agreement to fight and combat local and international crimes as one

A deal was signed between both intelligence agencies which now grants the EFCC access to the database of INTERPOL

FCT, Abuja - A pact has been signed between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and INTERPOL.

The chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa penned a Memorandum of Understanding with the Interpol National Central Bureau for Nigeria, on Wednesday, June 1 in Lyon, France.

The EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa signed an MoU with INTERPOL in France. Photo: EFCC

Legit.ng gathered that the implication of the pact is that the EFCC will now be allowed unrestricted direct access to INTERPOL’s nine key global databases containing 114 million records of 195 countries hosted by the Interpol on its i24/7 secure global records and communication system.

According to a statement issued on the commission’s official Facebook page on Friday, June 3, Nigeria through the EFCC can now monitor foreign crime activities going in and out of the country, giving the commission a wider reach to combat crime.

The statement reads:

“The access to the Interpol databases is a significant boost to the EFCC as it enhances the commission’s operational capabilities by giving it an unparalleled global reach against suspected criminals and wanted persons attempting to flee from the long arm of the law.”

The nine criminal data base of INTERPOL

As contained in the statement, the global criminal databases that the EFCC now has unhindered access to, include:

I. Nominal Database containing records of personal data and the criminal history of people subject to request for international police cooperation

ii. Stolen and Lost Travel and Identity Documents (SLTD) Database containing information on travel and identity documents reported as stolen, lost revoked, invalid or stolen blank

iii. Travel Documents Associated with Notices (TDOWN) Databases, containing records of all extracted information from all Interpol Notices

iv. Stolen Administrative Documents (SAD) Database, which has records of stolen official documents that serve to identify objects, for example, vehicle registration documents and clearance certificates for import/export

v. Digital Interpol Alert Library Doc (Dial Doc) containing records of newly detected forms of travel documents counterfeiting

vi. Edison, a Forensic database that contains genuine travel documents

vii. Fingerprints Database grants authorized users in member countries access to view, submit and cross-check records in the fingerprints database via a user-friendly automatic fingerprint identification system (AFIS)

viii. iARMS contains over a million records of lost, stolen, trafficked or smuggled firearms. iARMS can identify firearms trafficking patterns and smuggling routes

ix. Stolen Motor Vehicles (SMV) Database contains extensive identification details from all types of motor vehicles and identifiable spare parts reported as stolen.

