The police authorities announced it has found the missing teenage girl, identified simply as Safiyanu Amira

The FCT police command denied reports making rounds online that Amira and seventeen others were kidnapped at gunpoint by armed men in police uniform

The command’s deputy police public relations officer, Oduniyi Omotayo, also confirmed this development through a post shared on Twitter on Friday, June 17

On Friday, June 17, the Federal Capital Territory police command disclosed that it has found the missing 17-year-old Safiyanu Amira.

The police in a post shared on its Twitter page debunked reports that Amira and seventeen others were abducted at gunpoint by armed men in police uniform on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by the command’s deputy police public relations officer, Oduniyi Omotayo, titled, ‘FCT police find missing Safiyanu Amira; debunks the kidnapping of 17 other by armed men in police uniform’.

The FCT command said Safiyanu Amira is currently in its custody. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Amira is receiving treatment in the hospital

According to him, Amira is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention as demanded by global best practices.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The statement reads:

"The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command wishes to categorically debunk the viral news of the alleged kidnapping of one Safiyanu Amira and seventeen (17) others who were reportedly abducted at gunpoint by Armed men in Police uniform on Tuesday 14th June 2022 at about 1:00 pm and to state that Safiyanu Amira is currently safe in Police custody.

"While she is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention as demanded by global best practices, the investigation continues and findings will be communicated subsequently.

"The Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Babaji Sunday psc while commending the gallantry of the Tactical and Investigative apparatus detailed on the case, appreciated the members of the public for their calm maintained and the various degrees of useful information given to the Police.

"He enjoined the good people of the FCT not to relent in partnering with the police, especially towards the rendition of information, to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352."

Police make clarification on German woman widely reported to be jazzed by Yahoo boys

Residents of the Badagry area of Lagos state were shocked to the bones after a lady rumoured to be the client of a 'Yahoo' boy, regained consciousness.

Earlier reports claimed that the oyinbo woman was charmed by a boy who made her leave her home in California and travel down to Nigeria.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the lady claimed she came into the country three days ago but didn’t know how the boy was able to convince her to come.

Where's our condom allowance? Police officers ask as they gyrate ahead of Ekiti governorship election

In another development, some officers of the Nigeria Police Force who were deployed to provide security for the Saturday, June 18, governorship election in Ekiti state have made a major demand.

The officers during their show of force exercise at the Ekiti police command headquarters in Ado-Ekiti demanded their allowance for condoms.

Also indicating readiness to secure lives and property at the 2022 governorship poll which is less than 24 hours away, the officers were seen singing and dancing.

Source: Legit.ng