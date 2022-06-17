Scores of police officers deployed to Ekiti state for the 2022 gubernatorial election have shown signs of readiness to protect voters

The police officers were also seen singing and dancing while participating in their show of force exercise

During the exercise, the security personnel demanded that they be provided with an allowance for the purchase of condoms

Some officers of the Nigeria Police Force who were deployed to provide security for the Saturday, June 18, governorship election in Ekiti state have made a major demand.

The officers during their show of force exercise at the Ekiti police command headquarters in Ado-Ekiti demanded their allowance for condoms.

Officers deployed to Ekiti during their show of force exercise. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi

Source: Original

Also indicating readiness to secure lives and property at the 2022 governorship poll which is less than 24 hours away, the officers were seen singing and dancing.

Singing different funny songs, one of them demanded their condom allowance amidst joyful responses.

Also on the ground to help the police personnel is a helicopter which was sighted flying low over the state capital.

The police officers who were from different sections of the force were cordial and friendly as they continued with the show of force exercise.

Source: Legit.ng