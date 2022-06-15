There was pandemonium in Badagry area of Lagos after an American lady who was reportedly 'jazzed ' regained consciousness

' Reports alleged that a young man suspected to be a 'Yahoo' boy used charms to bring her down to Nigeria, Lagos State to be precise

After days of staying in Lagos, the American lady regained consciousness and created a scene as she wondered how she landed in Nigeria

Residents of Badagry area of Lagos state were shocked to the bones after an American lady rumoured to be the client of a 'Yahoo' boy, regained consciousness.

Reports alleged that the oyinbo woman was charmed by a boy who made her leave her home in California and travel down to Nigeria.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the lady claimed she came into the country three days ago but didn’t know how the boy was able to convince her to come.

She disclosed that she has been living with the boy in his house in Badagry, although she couldn't tell how she got there.

A report from instablog9ja revealed that fight broke out after the lady seized the boy and demanded to know how she got to his house and why.

Following the clash between the duo, eye witnesses intervened in the case and they were subsequently taken to the home of the boy.

People react to the incident

Reacting, Oyeyemi said:

"This is not funny in anyway. She is human too and no one deserves to be treated this way. So sad."

Faithyssia noted:

"This is not funny at all. They should help her reach the embassy. What kind of money are some people looking for? Hypnotizing and bringing her all the way here. God have mercy."

Ehumadu Miracle wrote:

"This is sad. Why will you keep a lady forcefully? What are you tryna prove? Keep spoiling our name the more."

Rum Julie added:

"This is not funny at all o. Too bad."

Lady Que remarked:

"Things dey occur."

Adannaya___ said:

"The guy probably wanted them to get married but the juju no work."

