The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed the need to strengthen the stakeholders' capacity on whistleblowing policy

The chairman of the anti-graft agency, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said this on Friday, June 17, at a one-day town hall meeting with stakeholders in Ilorin

Bawa, who was represented by the commission's director of public affairs, Osita Nwajah, said it is difficult to low turn out of interest in the policy despite huge financial rewards

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it is difficult to explain the low interest in the whistleblowing policy of the Federal Government despite financial rewards.

The executive chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said this on Friday, June 17, at a one-day town hall meeting on strengthening the stakeholders’ capacity on whistleblowing policy, held in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

EFCC Boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, at a meeting Source: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

According to Daily Trust, the programme which was tagged "The role of community-based organisations in entrenching whistleblowing at the grassroots" was in partnership with the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) and the MacArthur Foundation.

Bawa at the programme said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Two of the landmark recoveries from whistleblowers’ information were the $9.8m recovered from a former managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr Andrew Yakubu, and the $11 million recovered at an apartment in Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

“This seeming loss of interest is difficult to explain given that those who initially embraced the policy were rewarded.”

There is need for fresh awareness on whistleblowing - EFCC

The chairman of the commission who was represented by the EFCC Director of Public Affairs, Osita Nwajah, said there is a need for “fresh awakening to sustain the flow of critical intelligence to the law enforcement agencies.”

In his address, AFRICMIL coordinator, Chido Onumah, said the theme was deliberately chosen as a conscious effort to invite partners in the campaign to ensure a drastic reduction in corruption and wrongdoing at the grassroots through whistleblowing.

Alleged N2bn fraud: Prominent Christ Embassy pastor, wife declared wanted by EFCC

Meanwhile, in another report, the CEO of a Ponzi scheme in Bayelsa, Pastor Onyimiebi, and his wife, Beatrice Bribena, are wanted by the EFCC.

According to the commission, Onyimebi and Beatrice are wanted for an alleged fraud of N2bn through their organisation, Baraza Multipurpose Cooperative.

A media report has it that Onyimiebi who is nowhere to be found pastors a branch of Christ Embassy in Kumasi, Ghana.

Source: Legit.ng