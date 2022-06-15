One of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014, Mary Ngoshe, has been discovered by Nigerian Army

The discovery was made in Borno by troops of 26 Task Force Brigade in Borno on Tuesday, June 14, during a patrol

According to the force in a tweet on Tuesday, Ngoshe was found with a little child believed to be hers

Soldiers of the Nigerian Army working in the 26 Task Force Brigade in Borno on Tuesday, June 14, intercepted Mary Ngoshe and her son.

The woman was found around the Ngoshe area of the state while troops were on patrol.

BREAKING: Nigerian Army Makes Strange Discovery In Borno 7 Years After Kidnap Of Chibok Schoolgirls (Photo: @HQNigerianArmy)

According to the Nigerian Army, Ngoshe is believed to be one of the abducted girls from GGSS Chibok in 2014.

The force said further exploitation is ongoing.

Read the NA's statement in a tweet:

"Troops of 26 Task Force Brigade on patrol around Ngoshe in Borno State on 14 June 2022 intercepted one Mrs. Mary Ngoshe and her son.

She is believed to be one of the abducted girls from GGSS Chibok in 2014. Further exploitation is ongoing."

