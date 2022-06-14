Gunmen on Tuesday, June 14, attacked the Celestial Church-Christ, SBJ Oshofa at the Wasimi in Ewekoro LGA of Ogun state

LGA

Unknown gunmen have invaded the Celestial Church-Christ, SBJ Oshofa at the Wasimi in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun state, and abducted two worshippers.

The victims are, an assistant Shepherd of the parish, Oluwaseun Ajose and a Sunday school teacher, Dagunro Ayobami.

Daily Trust reports that that the hoodlums numbering four, stormed the church around 11pm on Monday, and took away the two worshippers.

A source disclosed that the church was located at an isolated area, which allowed the hoodlums operated unhindered.

It was gathered that a joint security team of the police and local vigilantes have been combing the forest in area in searching of the abductees.

The Shepherd of the parish, Oluwatomisin Ehuwaojomo on Tuesday confirmed the incident.

He also confirmed the kidnappers have reached out to the church and demanded N50 million ransom.

Ehuwaojomo said:

“When my assistant called me almost two hours after they left, the kidnappers initially refused to speak with me but on his third attempt, they spoke with me and requested for N50 million ransom.

“I told them that, I am a servant of God and I don’t receive salary. I have spoken to the commissioner of police and they are on it.”

Police react

The State Police Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said has not been briefed on the incident.

He, however, promised to get back to our correspondent.

Source: Legit.ng