Kidnappers were on the rampage again as they invaded a community in Karu local government of Nasarawa state

It was gathered that the suspected kidnappers were heavily armed as eyewitnesses revealed that they were shooting sporadically

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa state police command confirmed not to be aware of the incident as it was never reported to the police

Nasarawa, Karu - Suspected kidnappers on Monday, June 5, 2023, stormed the overseas, Appmma area of Karu local government of Nasarawa state.

Karu local government is a few kilometers from the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The Nasarawa State Police said there was no report of the Kidnap incident in Karu. Photo: NPF

Source: Facebook

According to an eyewitness who spoke with Legit.ng, the kidnappers stormed the area around 1.18 am, shooting sporadically without any intervention from security operatives.

A resident, Ejeh Innocent, who narrated how kidnappers stormed their area said it was like they were out for war as they shot sporadically for minutes before they left with their victims.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Ejeh, a political scientist and an activist lamented said the entire buildings in the area shook to their foundations due to the display of their firepower.

Narrating how they stormed his area, Ejeh said:

"These criminals stormed our area in the dead of the night. They shot sporadically into the air. Honestly, they came with sophisticated weapons. The entire area was vibrating due to the heavy sound of gunshots. But I tell you, no single intervention from security operatives until they finished their operation and left.

"At the end, they left with no fewer than 3 of my neighbours. It was a war-like situation. No less than N12 million was paid to secure their release. We really need serious security in our area. We also need a constant power supply. At least, deep inside our area, we need a police station or outpost."

"And police response at such a time has to be swift. God forbid that we experience such an incident again. Majority of our people are planning to relocate because of lack of police presence. If that is looked into, there could be a respite."

Legit.ng gathered that the Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officer of Karu were in the area. The officers who were in the area with four vehicles had a meeting with the community leadership. Some military officers also visited the area with the promise to return.

Our correspondent gathered that one Mr. Uzoma Agomouh, his 8-year-old son, his sister and one Mr. Obi were taken away by the kidnappers before ransom was paid for their release.

Nasarawa police command not aware

The Nasarawa state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Rahman Namsel, when contacted by Legit.ng said the incident was not reported, but promised to work on it for further actions to be taken.

He said:

"Unfortunately, this incident was not reported. I will take this as information which will be worked upon immediately."

Anxiety as gunmen abduct Nasarawa council chair, driver

In a similar development, some suspected gunmen abducted the chairman of Keffi local government area in Nasarawa state, Hon Muhammad Baba Shehu and his driver.

Legit.ng gathered that the gunmen killed the police orderly of the chairman, Sergeant Alhassan Habibu Nasir.

The incident, according to the report, occurred along Gudi district of Akwanga local government around 6:30pm on Friday, May 20, when the chairman was heading to Lafia.

In Nasarawa, 42-Year-Old arrested for kidnapping herdsman

Meanwhile, a suspected kidnapper 42-year-old man, Ibrahim Hassan, has been arressted by the police in Nasarawa.

He was accused of kidnapping a herdsman, Abubakar Babiri, in the Awe local government area of the state.

According to the police, the suspect who claimed he collected N5million from the crime had already confessed.

Source: Legit.ng