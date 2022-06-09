In what could be described as a piece of sad news, one person has been reported dead after a Toyota Sienna vehicle conveying members of the APC in Rivers state from Abuja to Port Harcourt was involved in an auto crash

One person is feared dead after a Toyota Sienna vehicle conveying members of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State from Abuja to Port Harcourt somersaulted.

One of the occupants of the vehicle, Innocent Amadi, disclosed this while speaking to a popular radio station in Port Harcourt, The Punch reports.

Amadi said the crash occurred at about 8:00am on Thursday, June 9, near the University of Abuja Staff quarters.

After the just concluded convention of the ruling APC, Rivers delegates were involved in an auto crash. Photo credit: APC Rivers State

Source: Facebook

The survivor narrates his ordeal

The survivor said the driver of the vehicle was speeding when he suddenly applied the brakes, while another vehicle was in front.

He further disclosed that five of the seven occupants of the car were injured and currently receiving treatment at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

He said:

“Our vehicle was speeding. So, in the process, there was another vehicle before us. Because the driver was speeding, he lost absolute control, he applied the brakes and the wheel pulled out.

“The motor somersaulted. I was in front of the vehicle. I came out unhurt. I fastened my seat belt. Though we lost one person. Five persons were injured."

Identity of the dead yet to be disclosed

The identity of the dead victim had yet to be disclosed, but it was gathered that the party members attended the just concluded APC presidential primary election in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

