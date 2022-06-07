At least three unexploded improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have been recovered from the scene of the Owo church attack, the police said on Monday.

Suspected terrorists had stormed the church in Ondo State on Sunday, killing scores of worshippers while injuring others. The incident which sent the nation into mourning has been condemned by Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari and many state governors.

A statement signed by police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that police investigators have also recovered “pellets of expended AK-47 ammunition” from the scene.

Condemning the tragic incident, the Inspector-General of Police said full-scale investigations into the incident have been ordered with a view to bringing to book the perpetrators of the gruesome killings.

“The attack was carried out by yet-to-be-identified gunmen at about 11.30am on Sunday 5th June, 2022,” the police statement said.

“The gunmen, from preliminary investigations, invaded the church with arms and materials suspected to be explosives. Police Investigators who were part of the First Responders deployed to the scene have recovered pellets of expended AK-47 ammunition while the Explosive Ordnance Devices – Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Explosives (EOD-CBRNE) unit confirmed the use of Explosives as fragments of the IEDs used were found and after thorough sweeping of the scene, 3 unexploded IEDs were recovered at the scene of the incident.

“Further investigations revealed that some of the gunmen disguised as congregants, while other armed men who had positioned themselves around the church premises from different directions, fired into the church. The assailants fled the scene using a Nissan Sunny car with Reg No. AKR 895 AG which was snatched from the owner, and escaped through Owo/Ute road. The vehicle has been recovered while the owner of the vehicle is currently assisting the Police in its investigations.

“The IGP has ordered full-scale investigations into the incident in order to bring to book the perpetrators of the gruesome killing of the worshippers at the church. The IGP has further ordered the deployment of specialized operatives of the Police EOD-CBRNE, police experts, and other tactical units from the Force Headquarters for a comprehensive investigation, and for immediate interception of the Villians.

“The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, condoles with the Ondo State Government, family members, relatives, and friends of the victims who lost their lives in the unfortunate attack. He equally assures that the heartless killers of the harmless victims, particularly innocent children, would be made to face the full wrath of the law, while the Force will emplace strategies to forestall similar future occurrences.”

Tinubu donates 50million to Owo, 25 million to catholic church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that former governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who visited Owo in Ondo state following terrorists attack on worshippers at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, the headquarters of the Owo local government area, has donated a total sum of 75million naira.

Specifically, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leading presidential aspirant donated the sum of N50million to the local government and N25million to the Catholic church for the treatment of the injured among other things.

The donation was announced by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at the palace of Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye on Monday, June 6 when the Tinubu came to commiserate with the state.

Source: Legit.ng