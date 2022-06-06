BREAKING: Tinubu donates 50million to Owo, 25 million to catholic church

Former governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who visited Owo in Ondo state following terrorists attack on worshippers at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, the headquarters of the Owo local government area, has donated a total sum of 75million naira.

Specifically, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leading presidential aspirant donated the sum of N40million to the local government and N25million to the Catholic church for the treatment of the injured among other things.

Tinubu has donated 40million to Owo, 25 million to catholic church.

The donation was announced by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at the palace of Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye on Monday, June 6 when the Tinubu came to commiserate with the state.

