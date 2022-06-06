Kano APC senatorial aspirant, Abdussalam Abdulkarim AA Zaura has been thrown into shock following the kidnap of his mother

This is as gunmen in the early hours of Monday, June 6, kidnapped the mother of the prominent politician, Hajia Laure Mai Kunu at her residence



The mother of Kano Central Senatorial candidate under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdussalam Abdulkarim AA Zaura, has been abducted in Kano by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Monday, June 6, Daily Trust reports.

The aged mother of the politician, Hajia Laure Mai Kunu, was abducted at her residence in Rangaza ward of Zaura village in Ungogo local government area of the state.

The LGA chairman, Engr Abdullahi Garba Ramat confirmed the incident

The chairman of the LGA, Engr Abdullahi Garba Ramat, confirmed that the incident was reported to him by security operatives in the council.

He also confirmed the incident on his official Facebook page.

He wrote:

“Innalillahi wa inna’ilaihirraj’un, We just woke up to a sad news that: unknown gunmen stormed Ungogo LGA early this morning and whisked the mother of AA ZAURA away to an unknown destination. Allah ka kubutar mana da Baba Laure.”

2023: Ganduje refuses to endorse Amaechi

In another development, Rotimi Amaechi has failed to get the backing of Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje during his visit to Nigeria's most populous state.

It is believed that Ganduje is a staunch supporter of APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is also running for the Aso Rock seat.

During a meeting with Ganduje and other APC stakeholders, the governor said Kano as a swing state, will continue to swing.

