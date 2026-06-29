A Nigerian lady shared a video documenting her journey as she relocated to the United Kingdom

She bid farewell to her family members at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos

She was welcomed with a bouquet of flowers while disclosing who sponsored her relocation upon her arrival at a London airport

A young Nigerian lady has caught the attention of social media users after sharing a detailed video of her relocation journey to the United Kingdom.

In the trending video posted on TikTok by @tiwaladetolulope, the lady showcased her preparation phases, which included purchasing winter coats and practising her driving skills before travelling out.

A Nigerian lady who relocated to the Uk shares her journey. Photo credit: @tiwaladetolulope/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady documents relocation journey

She also revealed that her pet dog gave birth to a litter of puppies just a few days before her departure date.

The excited traveller attended a church vigil the night before her flight to pray for a successful journey.

On the day of her departure, she took photographs with her father, brother, sister-in-law, and nephew at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos before boarding the plane.

Best friend welcomes lady abroad

Upon landing at the airport in London, the lady was received by her male best friend, who surprised her with a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers. He also assisted her in carrying her heavy luggage to a waiting vehicle, where they drove off together to her new residence.

Reactions as lady relocates to UK

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Akube Luxe By Toska said:

"Congratulations mine soon."

Tiwatope said:

"How una Dey take see 20 million to travel out???? congratulations."

Ben Pabs said:

"Congratulations. 🎈🎉🍾🎊. One day. I’ll be out of this country too forever."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady gets banned for relocating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after crying out bitterly over a five-year ban.

Source: Legit.ng