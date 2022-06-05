Gunmen stormed a church in Owo, Ondo state, and killed dozens of worshippers in an apparent terrorist attack

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has condemned the attack, calling it an affront to the Church of Christ

The governor also sent his condolences to the families of the deceased, the entire Catholic Church, and the people of Owo Kingdom

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has condoled with his Ondo state counterpart, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, over the attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, which led to the killing of no fewer than 40 worshippers on Sunday, June 5.

Okowa condemned the dastardly act and called on security agents to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Governor Okowa condoled his Ondo state counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu over the Owo massacre. Photo credit: Delta state government

The condolence message was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, wherein he expressed shock and sadness over the heinous killing of innocent worshippers at the Owo church.

Part of the statement read:

"We received the news of the gruesome attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, which led to the death of many worshippers.

"We join all well-meaning Nigerians to condemn this unprovoked attack at a worship centre and call on security agencies to intensify efforts towards arresting the culprits and bringing them to book.

"The attack is not just barbaric but an affront on the Church of Christ, and we stand in solidarity with the Ondo people at this trying time.

"On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I condole with my dear brother governor, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, and the people of Ondo State over the gruesome attack on innocent worshippers on Sunday in Owo.

"My profound condolences also go to the families of the deceased, the entire Catholic Church, and the people of Owo Kingdom."

Governor Akeredolu reacts....

Reacting earlier, Governor Akeredolu vowed to hunt down the attackers of St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town.

The governor who visited the scene said those who carried out the attack will be made to pay for their crime.

The stance of the governor was contained in a statement by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde.

President Buhari condemns attack in Owo

On his part, President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the heinous killing of the worshippers in Ondo state.

The president said eternal sorrow awaits those who carried out the act both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter, saying:

“No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome light.”

