The police have provided an update regarding the boat tragedy that happened recently at the River Niger, Anambra state

The police authorities in Anambra disclosed that Junior Pope's body was not buried by the riverside but deposited at the morgue

The Force spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that three victims have been buried by the riverside, remaining two have not been buried (including Junior Pope)

Anambra state, Awka - The Anambra state police command said the body of the late actor, Junior Pope, was not buried by the riverside and, therefore, not “exhumed.”

The command's spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, made this disclosure during an interview with The Punch on Sunday, April 14. According to Ikenga, the corpse was deposited at the morgue.

Police: "3 victims buried by the riverside, Junior Pope's body still at the morgue"

Ikenga noted also that three of the deceased were buried by the riverside because their families accepted that the victim should be buried beside the river, but actor Junior Pope and one other are still in the morgue.

He said:

“Junior Pope and one other are still in the morgue and awaiting the deceased family’s funeral arrangements, Please let’s be guided."

How did Junior Pope die?

It was reported that Junior Pope and other members of a movie set drowned after their boat capsized in Anam River, Anambra state on Wednesday April 10, while returning from a shoot.

The police command said two boat operators conveying the late actor have been arrested. It also said the producer of the movie, Adanma Luke, voluntarily turned herself into the police.

"Danger of not burying Junior Pope by riverbank", Babalawo explains

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that Olúwo Jogbodo Orunmila, a Babalawo, explained the danger of not burying anyone who died in the river by the riverside to the communities around the river.

The traditionalist, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, explained that the elders believed anyone who died in the river had been used as a sacrifice, and not burying such a person at the riverside could lead to multiple deaths.

Speaking on the traditional implication, Babalawo said:

"A person who died inside a river must be buried by the river bank. They are called Olu wo (o lu wo), which means literally the one who enters spiritually. It means someone who enters a realm that he or she was not meant to."

