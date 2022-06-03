President Muhammadu Buhari departed Madrid, Spain, on a return journey to Abuja on Friday at the end of a three-day state visit

The Nigerian leader is expected to be at the weekly Friday Juma’at prayer at the Aso Villa on Friday, June 3

Meanwhile, Buhari met with President Pedro Sanchez as well as the Spanish monarch, His Majesty King Felipe VI, on Wednesday

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari departed Madrid on a return journey to Abuja on Friday, June 3, at the end of a three-day state visit.

The president’s aircraft took off from the Torrejon Airbase, Madrid at about 8.20 a.m. local time for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, PM News report.

After three days of state visit, President Buhari departs Madrid for Abuja.

Source: Facebook

President Muhammadu Buhari to attend Juma’at prayer

He is expected to be at the weekly Friday Juma’at prayer at the Aso Villa in the afternoon.

Buhari met with President Pedro Sanchez as well as the Spanish monarch, His Majesty King Felipe VI, on Wednesday, June 1.

At the meeting with President Sanchez, Nigeria and Spain signed nine Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding covering a Treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and the transfer of sentenced persons and extradition.

COVID-19, economic cooperation tops the Buhari's agenda list during the visit

Others were on economic and commercial cooperation, tourism, sports, health, the fight against COVID-19, and science and innovation.

On Thursday, President Buhari attended a Political and Business Leaders Forum, jointly organized by the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, the Ministry of Trade, and the Confederation of Employers.

At the meeting, the Nigerian leader alerted European countries to look toward Africa for solutions to the resources supply challenges currently facing the global economy.

For the first time since he took off the presidency, President Muhammadu Buhari is visiting the capital of Spain, Madrid, on a three-day state visit.

A statement by Femi Adesina, a presidential media aide, disclosed that Buhari's visit is on the invitation of President Pedro Sanchez.

The Nigerian leader will meet with the Head of State of the Spanish nation, His Majesty King Felipe VI.

Meanwhile, Buhari on Thursday, May 19, left Nigeria on a two-day visit to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Buhari met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the new president of the UAE, to convey his condolences on the passing of the former ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, in a statement said:

"The president will also extend his congratulations to the new President, renewing bonds of the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and the UAE.."

Source: Legit.ng