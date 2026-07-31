Suspected bandits attacked the residence of the Catholic Bishop of Otukpo Diocese in Benue State and kidnapped a seminarian identified as Kelvin Ochai

The Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo confirmed the abduction in a statement issued on Friday, two days after the attack

Bishop Michael Apochi called on Catholics and members of the public to pray for the seminarian's safe return

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Otukpo, Benue State - Suspected bandits have kidnapped a Catholic seminarian, Kelvin Ochai, after storming the official residence of a bishop in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The gunmen invaded the Bishop's compound in the Asa III area of Otukpo and took Ochai away during the raid on Wednesday, July 23, 2026.

"Deeply saddened": Bishop appeals for prayers after seminarian's abduction.

Source: Original

As reported by The Punch, the Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo, Rev. Fr. Joseph Aboyi Itodo, confirmed the attack in a statement released on Friday, July 25.

Bishop appeals for prayers

Itodo said the Catholic Bishop of Otukpo Diocese, Most Rev. Michael Apochi, was deeply disturbed by the development and called on members of the church and well-meaning Nigerians to intercede for the victim.

The statement read:

"Bishop Michael Ekwoyi Apochi, who is deeply saddened by this unfortunate development, has called on all Christ's Faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and all people of goodwill to earnestly pray for the seminarian's quick and safe release.

"We commit our brother and all those in the kidnappers' den throughout the country to the powerful intercession of the Blessed V1rgin Mary for their speedy and safe release from the hands of their abductors."

According to DailyTrust, the diocese also extended prayers to other Nigerians currently held captive by bandits and criminal groups across the country.

Fresh violence in Benue

The abduction follows a wave of violence that hit parts of Benue State within the same week.

Suspected armed herders reportedly killed at least three people and wounded two others in separate attacks on the Elulu and Agadagba communities in Ohimini Local Government Area between July 24 and Saturday night.

According to residents, the assailants first attacked Elulu before targeting Agadagba the following night in what appeared to be a coordinated series of raids.

Security authorities had not issued an official response to either the abduction or the community attacks at the time this report was filed.

Bandits kidnap seminarian from Catholic Bishop’s residence in Benue State. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Pastor, 2 church members kidnapped in Benue

Recall that a popular Benue pastor and two church members were kidnapped, as the church confirms the attack.

Gunmen reportedly stormed the cleric’s residence, sparking concerns among worshippers and residents.

The church has shared details of the attack while seeking prayers for the victims’ safe return.

Popular Catholic priest found dead by roadside

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Rev. Fr. Samuel Opeyemi Oyetoro, a priest at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Egbe, was found dead in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

The priest was reportedly stabbed multiple times by unidentified assailants before his body was discovered by the roadside.

The Kogi State Police Command spokesperson, ASP Afusat Oyiza Salihu, confirmed the incident on Friday, July 31, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng