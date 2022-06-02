The Nigerian government has announced it has signed five Memorandum of understanding with the Spain government

One of the deals signed by President Muhammdu Buhari includes the transfer of prisoners from Spain to Nigeria

Other parts of the deals cover the economy and sports, and President Buhari will be hoping Nigerians in pain prison can now serve jail term home

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reached bilateral agreements with Spain to allow citizens in Spanish prisons who want to complete their sentences in Nigeria to do so.

This was one among several Memorandums of Understanding signed by President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to Spain on Wednesday.

President Buhari, who met with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, and King of Spain, His Majesty, King Filipe VI, also delivered a speech at the World Tourism Organization, WTO, headquarters in Madrid.

President Buhari speaks during his visit in Spain Credit: Presidency

Source: Getty Images

Other MoUs signed by President Buhari aside prisoner transfer where in sports and culture, and the economy.

Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Honorable Attorney General of the Federation (HAGF), Abubakar Malami, signed these 3 Agreements on behalf of the FG.

Media aide to the Presidency, Tolu Ogunlesi stated that the bilateral agreements covered Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, Extradition, and Transfer of Sentenced Persons, Nairametrics reports.

The Presidency stated that

“The Agreement on Transfer of Sentenced Persons will allow Nigerians serving jail terms in Spanish prisons (there are apparently quite a number of them) to complete their sentences back home if they so wish. (I’m told the Agreement also guarantees some form of legal aid in Spain).”

They also added that five (5) MoUs were signed between Nigeria & Spain by Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, Sports Minister Sunday Dare, and Trade Minister Niyi Adebayo on Economic & Trade Cooperation —Sports —Health —Tourism —Science Cooperation

