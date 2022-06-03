A new director-general has been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to head the Projects Development Institute (PRODA) Enugu

Dr Peter Ogboge was appointed on Friday, June 3, through a letter signed by his chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari

Ogboge had received several awards and held various leadership positions in the past and has written several international journals

On Friday, June 3, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Peter Ogbobe as the substantive director-general of the Projects Development Institute (PRODA) Enugu.

The fresh appointment by the president, Daily Trust reports was contained in a letter signed by his chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

Dated May 20, 2022, the letter stated that Ogbobe's appointment is a non-renewable five-year tenure and would take effect immediately.

President Buhari said Ogbobe's appointment is with immediate effect. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Ogbobe until his appointment, he was was the director of Information Communication Technology (ICT) at the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI).

A PhD and Master's degree holder in Mechatronics Engineering and Mechanics/production engineering respectively Ogbobe has 29 publications to his credit in both national and international journals.

He has also received several awards and held various leadership positions in the past.

After dropping 2023 ambition, Buhari's minister gets top UN appointment

Women affairs minister Pauline Tallen had been appointed by the UN to head its Committee on Prevention of Genocide and Atrocity.

Tallen is to supervise a new analysis on atrocities and genocide that reflect the perspective of women on conflict prevention.

The appointment was announced on Thursday, June 2, by Alice Nderitu, the special adviser to the UN secretary-general on the Prevention of Genocide.

Despite attending valedictory session organised by Buhari, minister retains seat, drops Senatorial ambition

Recall that Tallen on Monday, May 16, announced that she has pulled out from the 2023 senatorial race.

In her statement on Monday, Tallen noted that her decision was voluntary and answers to the yearnings of women and other well-meaning Nigerians.

She said:

“With profound gratitude and great humility, I have decided to voluntarily step down from the senatorial race sequel to the yearnings of women and other well-meaning Nigerians who see the need for a strong voice for women at the Senate, having consulted widely with my family, well-wishers and supporters, conscious of the role I play for women in Nigeria today."

