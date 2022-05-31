An emerging report from the presidency has it that President Muhammadu Buhari is off on a three-day visit to Spain

Records show that this is the first time the Nigerian leader will be visiting the foreign land since he became president

Buhari in the company of some top government officials will be engaging in discussions that will benefit Nigeria

Abuja - For the first time since he took of the presidency, President Muhammadu Buhari is visiting the capital of Spain, Madrid, on a three-day state visit.

A statement by Femi Adesina, a presidential media aide, disclosed that Buhari's visit is on the invitation of President Pedro Sanchez.

Buhari is visiting Madrid on the invitation of the Spanish president (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

The Nigerian leader will meet with the Head of State of the Spanish nation, His Majesty King Felipe VI, The Nation reports.

On a mission that is expected to enhance Nigeria’s interest, President Buhari will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; and the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora.

Other delegates are National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Buhari is billed to return to Aso Rock Villa on Friday, June 3.

Amid 2023 preparations, Buhari leaves Aso Rock Villa to see new president

Meanwhile, Buhari on Thursday, May 19, left Nigeria on a two-day visit to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Buhari met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the new president of the UAE, to convey his condolences on the passing of the former ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, in a statement said:

"The president will also extend his congratulations to the new President, renewing bonds of the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and the UAE.."

