Reoccuring fuel hoarding which leads to scarcity seems to be the new normal in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

In the last five months, there have been long queues in virtually all the petrol stations in the Nigerian capital

A group within the PDP has blamed the situation on the incompetence of the Buhari-led administration

FCT, Abuja - The PDP New Generation has lamented over the inability of the Buhari-led administration to address the reoccurring fuel scarcity in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja.

Fuel queues resurfaced in the Nigerian capital this week, subjecting residents to hardship, coupled with the epileptic power supply in the city.

The PDP New Generation led by Audu Mahmood stated that Nigeria is ruled by economic bandits. Photo credit: @pdpnewgen

Source: Twitter

The group stated that the reoccurring fuel scarcity in the FCT is synonymous with the general failure of the APC-led government since it took over power in 2015.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by its convener and director-general, Audu Mahmood, the group wondered why Nigerians have been subjected to reoccurring fuel scarcity in the space of five months under the Buhari administration.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The group said:

“First, we were told it is due to imported contaminated fuel. Later, they used the Sallah break as an excuse. Now that the fuel queues are back, we wonder what or who they will blame this time.

“At the root of this crisis is also the monumental crude oil theft ongoing under the watch of the so-called 'Mr. Integrity.'

“As usual, the president, who doubles as the minister of petroleum, is not even in the country. While the minister of state for petroleum is busy with his failed presidential ambition while Nigerians suffer.

“This has been the hallmark of the APC-led federal government and it is getting worse by the day.

“While we sympathize with Nigerians on the government-induced stress they are facing, we urge them to pay back the APC by voting the party out as the occupant of Aso Rock come 2023.

“Nigerians must take back their country from these economic bandits who have severely damaged the growth witnessed under the PDP between 1999 to 2015.”

The group called on Nigerians to vote for the newly-emerged PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar if they want to change the situation.

Mahmood added:

“We, therefore, call on all Nigerians to get their PVCs ready in favour of the unifier, Atiku Abubakar who in his policy document itemized his ability to restore Nigeria back to its booming days, where the country was the strongest economy in Africa, with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $546.7billion, as against the current GDP of $440billion.”

2023: Nigerians deserve a certificate of survival after 2023 - PDP New Generation

Recall that the PDP New Generation had on Wednesday, April 20 declared that Nigerians deserve a certificate in 2023 for surviving the hardship caused by the APC.

Mahmood made the comment at a press briefing in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The group also stated that ministers who served Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari should return to their respective homes come May 29, 2023, at the termination of the APC-led administration.

Ekiti election: PDP new generation unveils 80-man youth campaign council

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2022 Ekiti governorship election, the PDP New Generation recently unveiled an 80-man youth campaign council.

The council will have Hon. Tunde Oke as chairman, Bello Muyideen Kolawale as vice chairman, and Mr. Ilori Idowu Modebola as secretary.

The PDP New Generation is a youth and women political organisation established to promote, maintain and preserve the ideology of the opposition party.

Source: Legit.ng