Suspected Ansaru terrorists who bombed the Abuja-Kaduna train and abducted dozens of passengers earlier released a pregnant passenger on compassionate ground s

s In a recent interview, the woman called on the federal government to negotiate with the terrorists as that is the only way to save the lives of others who are still with them

Meanwhile, the bandits had, on March 28, attacked the train in the Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna after bombing the rail tracks, the Nigerian Railway Corporation confirmed 21 people as missing

Thamina Mahmood who was one of the dozens of people kidnapped by Boko Haram fighters who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna railway about two months ago has opened up on the sad event.

The woman who appeared in black Muslim attire, putting on a face mask, stated that the terrorists released her because of her condition.

In an interview with Daily Trust, she disclosed that only negotiation would secure the safe release of other victims in the kidnapper's den.

The released pregnant victim said other passengers would be released on the condition of negotiation. Photo credit: nigerianbulletin.com

The pregnant woman's position revealed

"They said what they wanted is from the government. That was why they were using us to call the attention of the government to them and offer them what they really want.

Their message is for the government to release their children. So they said, the same way they pitied me, the government should also listen to them and free their children and the rest of their people.

"My appeal to the government is to look into the issue and work to resolve it amicably."

When asked if they promise to release people in their captivity if the government freed their children, she added:

"They said our children are also with them and if the government releases their children they will also free ours including some vulnerable among those in their captivity. Thereafter they will negotiate with them to find solutions for the rest."

The claim of Thamina's delivery clarified

Thamina, who was earlier reported by the media to have given birth in captivity, debunked the claim.

She said:

"The same way you heard about it; that I gave birth while in captivity that was how I also heard the story.

"I’m about to deliver; it can be anytime from now because I am due."

Abuja-Kaduna train attack: What FG should do to secure release of abducted passengers, Gumi reveals

Renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has advised the federal government to pay ransom to the terrorists holding the 62 abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train.

It was reported that he gave this advice during the special prayers organised for the victims by the Jama’iyyar Matan Arewa (JMA), on Thursday, May 12, in Kaduna.

Meanwhile, terrorists had on March 28 attacked the train, killing nine passengers and abducted 62 others.

‘Amaechi must go’: Families of kidnapped Kaduna train passengers call for minister’s dismissal

Aggrieved families of the 70 passengers kidnapped by suspected bandits in an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train on Monday, March 28 have called for the dismissal of the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

It was reported that the families made this call during a briefing with pressmen in Abuja, the nation’s capital with families chanting “Amaechi must go”.

The families of the victims also criticized the minister for his campaign escapades stating that he ought to be working on strategies to help rescue the victims.

