The Lagos state governor under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu began the enforcement of the ban on commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada on Wednesday, June 1, bringing about relative peace in the prohibited routes and LGAs.

The Sanwo-Olu-led government has kicked against the use of Okada the commercial City of Excellence, based on records and reports of menace, bordering on insecurity, danger, and accidents linked to the means of transportation.

But Lagos is not the only Nigerian state which has placed a ban on Okada; a number of other states shared these same misgivings and had made a similar decision across some stipulated areas.

Here is a list of states that have placed and enforced the same ban and the year of enforcement:

Rivers

Under former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, the Rivers state government banned Okada in 2008, following cases of attacks by militants who were using the means to unleash terror, especially in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Kano

In 2017, the Kano state road traffic agency announced a ban on the use of commercial motorcycles.

At the time, Boko haram attacks were at their peak and the government deemed it wise to restrict the movement of these armed criminals with the ban.

Akwa Ibom

To usher in the urban renewal policy of his government in Uyo, former Governor Godswill Akpabio in 2011 banned the use of Okada.

And to encourage the motorcycle riders Akpabio promised to pay N50,000 per okada in an effort to alleviate their living condition.

FCT, Abuja

FCT administration in 2018 noted that the Abuja master does not accommodate the operation of commercial motorcycles and tricycles. and went ahead to place a ban on them.

Enugu

The Enugu state government announced a ban on Okada in 2011, maintaining that the decision was in line with its traffic law Act (137) of 2004.

Kaduna

In an announcement that took immediate effect, former Governor Mukhtar Yero in 2014 banned commercial bikes.

The then governor to give the order a legal backing signed the Kaduna State Commercial Motorcycles Prohibition Law to deal with worsening security conditions under administration.

