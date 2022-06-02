The effect of the ban on commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, in some parts of Lagos state has taken a toll on many Nigerians

In a new development, the life of a middle-aged woman has been dashed after falling off a motorcycle on Wednesday even as the okada rider tried to escape arrest

Interestingly, motorcyclists on Wednesday complied with the fresh ban by the state government in many parts of Lagos

On Wednesday, June 1, a middle-aged woman died on the spot when she fell off a commercial motorcycle, popularly called okada, at Ikeja Along.

According to a report by The Nation, the operator tried to avoid arrest as the ban on okada operation began.

Ikeja is one of the six local governments and nine Local Council Developments Area (LCDA) in the pilot phase of the clampdown.

The ban imposed on the operations of Okada by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu took effect from Wednesday, and residents seem to be experiencing difficulties in commuting. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Wednesday, May 18 signed an executive order prohibiting okada operation in 15 council areas of the state.

How the middle-aged woman died, an eyewitness shed more light

The woman, whose identity was not known, according to an eye witness named Clement Inuwa, a commercial bus driver, fell as the okada rider tried to avoid the Taskforce, who had taken a position on both carriageways to arrest any defaulters of the governor’s order.

Clement said:

“The okada rider and the woman passenger were coming from Iyana-Ipaja and heading towards Oshodi very early in the morning when they ran into the enforcement team.

"In the process of manoeuvring and avoiding arrest, the woman fell, hit her head on the median and died on the spot. The okada driver however escaped."

Port users in Apapa area lament

At Apapa, it was a difficult time for port users as many of them had to resort to trekking, while few rode bicycles to the Apapa Wharf and TinCan Ports, due to the commencement of the total ban on okada operation.

The Port access roads, such as Creek Road and others were clear of okada menace yesterday as the operators stayed away on the first day of the enforcement of the order.

Until Wednesday, okada was solely depended upon by port users into and out of Apapa, as port activities have made the entire port city almost inaccessible.

Okada Ban: Lagos police deploy officers in strategic places ahead of enforcement

Legit.ng reported earlier that the police authorities in Lagos have deployed officers to different parts of the state to prevent the breakdown of law and order in the enforcement of the ban on commercial motorcyclists called Okada.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in the state, disclosed in a statement on Sunday, May 29, that this was in response to a social media message.

The message, which has been forwarded many times on WhatsApp, said there is a planned riot by Okada riders on Wednesday, June 1.

List of 6 LGAs, 9 LCDAs where okada can no longer operate in Lagos

Meanwhile, as contained in the statement issued by the state government, six LGAs and nine LCDAs have been affected by the ban.

Effective from June 1, 2022, the governor directed security operatives to enforce the proscription order across the listed councils.

The full list include; Apapa, Iganmu LCDA, Ikeja, Ojodu LCDA, Onigbongbo LCDA, Lagos Island, Lagos Island West LCDA, Lagos Island East LCDA, Lagos Mainland, Yaba LCDA, Surulere, Coker Aguda LCDA, and Itire-Ikate LCDA.

