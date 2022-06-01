Finally, it's the end of the road for commercial motorbikes popularly known as Okada in Lagos state

As announced by the Lagos state government in May, the commencement of the enforcement of the Okada ban has begun

In line with the stipulations of the ban, the Lagos state police command has noted that passengers who patronize Okada riders will be arrested and prosecuted

Lagos - The Lagos state government will commence the enforcement of the Okada ban (commercial motorbikes) on Wednesday, June 1 in six local governments and nine local councils.

Recall that the Lagos state government announced the total ban of Okada riders in some areas of the state following the gruesome killing of a sound engineer known as David.

A stream of impounded motorcycles is being transported for crushing by the Lagos state task force. Photo: Jubril Gawat

PM News reports that the Lagos state government is prepared to commence enforcement of the Okada ban as confirmed by the commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

LASG guarantees residents safety amid okada ban

Omotoso disclosed that security agencies went on a roadshow to further guarantee the safety of Lagos residents ahead of the enforcement of the ban on commercial motorbikes.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Omotoso assured residents that their safety is paramount and there was no need for anxiety

He said:

“There is no need for any anxiety over the enforcement of the ban, which has been hailed by the majority of Lagosians as a reinforcement of the Lagos Traffic Law 2012 (amended in 2018).

“The Government wishes to advise all law-abiding citizens to go about their businesses without any fear whatsoever as measures have been put in place to forestall any disturbance.

“Lagosians and visitors are urged to co-operate with the law enforcement agencies in our collective interest”.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state police command labeled most commercial motorbikes as criminals who go about aiding and abating crime in all nooks and crannies of the state.

Incessant road accident prompted okada ban - Omotoso

Mr. Omotoso on his part stated that the incessant road accident in the state prompted the government to take action.

He disclosed that statistics available to them from hospitals has shown that most emergencies are caused by Okada accident.

Omotoso revealed about 45 percent of accidents in the first quarter were caused by okada with the age range of the victims being ages of 30 to 39.

As the enforcement begins in earnest, some of the affected LGAs and LCDAs include; Apapa, Iganmu LCDA, Ikeja, Ojodu LCDA, Onigbongbo LCDA, Lagos Island, West LCDA, Lagos Island East, LCDA, Lagos Mainland, Yaba LCDA, Surulere, Coker Aguda LCDA, and Itire-Ikate LCDA.

Okada ban: Lagos police to arrest, prosecute passengers

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government says it will not condone any act or violation of law and order as there will be strict consequences thereof.

Recently the Lagos state police impounded 150 motorbikes plying the highways of the restricted areas in Lagos state.

Similarly, passengers have been warned not to patronize okada riders or risk being arrested and prosecuted.

