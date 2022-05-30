The Lagos state police command has declared readiness to enforce the June 1 enforcement ban on commercial motorcyclists

In a statement by the Lagos police PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, the move by the Force was in response to a social media message

Meanwhile, the Force has said necessary human, material and operational resources had been deployed to forestall any breakdown of law and order during enforcement of the ban at six LGAs in the state

The message, which has been forwarded many times on WhatsApp, said there is a planned riot by Okada riders on Wednesday, June 1.

The planned riot to protest the ban

According to the message, the planned riot is to protest the ban.

Following the mob attack that led to the death of David Imoh, a sound engineer in the Lekki area of the state, the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu imposed a ban on six local government areas.

The ban is effective Wednesday, June 1.

Deployment

Hundeyin said the police are aware of the panic-laced message, The Punch added.

The police said that there is no cause for alarm as all necessary human, material and operational resources have been deployed across the state to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

The Force affirmed:

“A carefully drafted security architecture, resulting from a detailed crime-mapping of the state has been emplaced across the length and breadth of the state.

“In addition, all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and tactical commanders have been placed on red alert towards any eventuality.”

Okada ban: Police to arrest, prosecute passengers

In another related event, the Lagos state government says it will not condone any act or violation of law and order as there will be strict consequences thereof.

Recently the Lagos state police impounded 150 motorbikes plying the highways of the restricted areas in Lagos state.

Similarly, passengers have been warned not to patronize okada riders or risk being arrested and prosecuted.

Security group hails Sanwo Olu's ban on okada

Meanwhile, the Southwest Security stakeholders Group (SSSG) has commended the Lagos state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the recent ban on the commercial motorcycle riders.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, May 19, the group said the move became necessary as a measure against unscrupulous Okada riders perpetrating crimes in the state.

While applauding the move, the group in its statement also urged governor Sanwo-Olu to extend the ban to other areas in the state.

