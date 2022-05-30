Earlier, Governor Nyesom Nwike mourned the victims of the stampede at the Polo Club in Port Harcourt

In a similar move, APC presidential aspirant and leader, Bola Tinubu in a message issued by his media office condoled with the state governor and the people of Rivers state over the unfortunate incident

Tinubu who commend the security agencies for their swift response, urged the leaders to ensure the safety and protection of the citizens tops the list on their agenda

The All Progressives Congress national leader and leading presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with victims of Saturday's, May 28, stampede at a church programme at Polo Club, Port Harcourt, Rivers state during which over 30 persons were killed.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng through his media office; Tinubu Media Office, the APC leader also condoled with Governor Nyesom Wike and the people of Rivers state over the incident.

Tinubu reacts sends powerful message to Wike, Rivers state over stampede at Polo Club. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Tinubu, penned an emotional letter to Governor Wike dated May 29, which he personally signed, Asiwaju Tinubu descried the event as a devastating and a unfortunate disasater.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I offer my sincere condolences to you, to the good people of Rivers State and to the bereaved families, friends and loved ones of all those who sadly perished in the recent catastrophic stampede in Port Harcourt.

"This was a devastating and unfortunate disaster, which took place in the cruellest of circumstances: at an event organised by a local church to provide food clothing and spiritual guidance to the needy. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the all those who sadly lost their lives and with the innocent survivors now forced to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of this terrible incident.

"As those who survived the stampede begin the process of healing and recovery; may God Almighty guide, guard and keep them and fill them with His peace. I also beseech Almighty Allah to grant your administration, as well as all others around the country, the fortitude and wisdom necessary to implement measures, policies and guidelines to ensure that nothing like this happens again in Rivers, or anywhere else in Nigeria.

Tinubu commends tghe response of security agents

He affirmed thus:

"I commend the State’s police command and the men and women of Rivers’ emergency management agencies for their diligence and professionalism in responding quickly to the disaster, rescuing as many people as possible and returning normalcy to the area.

Tinubu sends a message to leaders

The presidential hopeful urged leaders to prioritise the well-being of their citizens stating,

"As leaders, we must do all that we can to protect the lives of our citizens and I offer you my support in this time of grief. It is important that we learn the lessons of this incident and make sure nothing like this ever happens again."

Over 20 feared killed in Port Harcourt church stampede, Nigerians react

At least 21 persons are feared dead in an early morning stampede at a new generation church in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Daily Trust reports that the incident happened during the fourth edition of the church’s gift and food items distribution.

The witness said some of the invitees arrived on Friday, May 27, while others arrived as early as 6.30am this morning, Saturday, May 28, for an event that was supposed to start by 9:00am.

Death toll in Kano explosion rises to 9 as NEMA begins rescue operations

In another development, the death toll in a gas explosion that occurred in Kano state on Tuesday, May 17, has increased to nine, according to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

The ministry disclosed this in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on its verified official Twitter handle.

The director-general of the National Emergency Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Habib Ahmed, has also arrived at the scene of the incident, according to the tweet.

Source: Legit.ng