Over 20 people are feared dead in a stampede just before the commencement of a programme organised by a new generation church in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Though the church is located in the GRA axis of the metropolis, the programme was at the Polo Club in the Rivers state capital to accommodate the usual large congregation

Meanwhile, the crowd overstretched the venue as the church had invited members of the public to come and receive gift items and food for its fourth anniversary

At least 21 persons are feared dead in an early morning stampede at a new generation church in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Daily Trust reports that the incident happened during the fourth edition of the church’s gift and food items distribution.

The witness said some of the invitees arrived on Friday, May 27, while others arrived as early as 6.30am this morning, Saturday, May 28, for an event that was supposed to start by 9:00am.

No fewer than 20 worshippers were feared killed in Port Harcourt church stampede. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

A witness shared crucial details

The witness said some persons who were supposed to have a sports session arrived at about 8am and opened the small gate which gave the surging crowd an opportunity to force their way in, resulting in the stampede, The Punch also reported.

He said:

“The incident happened this morning. The church invited people for it’s fourth edition of food and gift items distribution. Some came since Friday while many others came as early as 6.30am on Saturday.

“Those who were engaged in sporting activities opened the small gate and the surging crowd wanted to gain access through the small gate and got stampeded. I counted about 21 one dead bodies on the ground.”

He said many victims had been taken to an undisclosed hospital in Port Harcourt.

Police react

Meanwhile, the Rivers state police command public relations officer, Iringe Grace Koko said she was on her way to the scene of the incident to get accurate information.

She stated:

“I am doing a press statement on the incident. It would be released soon.”

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the sad incident.

Otunba Adegoke said

"They went to look for food which in most cases might not be more than N500 but they met their waterloo."

Chi Ada asked

"Hope they wont blame IPOB."

Ify Busomma Obianyo said

"And Wike is busy campaigning for Obi while his people die of hunger.."

Adeyinka Ayano said

"The economy situation in the country has make everything turn to "Survival of the Fittest" leading to loss of lives."

Chioma Adeze said

"Wike has paid his dues he may emerge PDP presidential candidate."

Yomi Williams flashback

"This is indeed devastating...

"This reminds me of covid locked down and palliation period, hunger turned mature people to scavengers,

"What my ears saw that day my eyes can't say it all.."

Mali Idachaba said

"Who should be held liable for this? Of course the church administration for failing in its duty of care."

Oluremi Agunbiade said

"That is the extent to which poverty has ravage our country, too sad"

Abdullahi Mohammed said

"This so unfortunate. They died at a time when the governor of their state was reported to have allegedly shared $100k to each PDP national delegate. What a scarcity in the midst of abundance!"

Adefuwa Samuel Adeniyi prayed

"It's so painful, see what hunger has caused. May God bless us with riches in Jesus name."

