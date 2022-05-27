The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the governorship candidate of the APC in the 2015 election, Dakuku Peterside filed against him by a former governor of Rivers state

Justice Amina Augie in her lead judgment, which was read by Justice Adamu Jauro said the appeal lacks merit and is thereby dismissed, ordered parties in the appeal to bear the cost

Odili had in October 2016, instituted a suit, wherein he claimed that Peterside had defamed him through a newspaper publication in February 2016, and consequently demanded N6 billion damages as compensation

On Friday, May 27, the Supreme Court dismissed a suit by former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside seeking to set aside N6 billion damages awarded against him for defaming the character of the former Governor of Rivers state, Peter Odili.

In a judgment prepared by Justice Adamu Augie, but delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, the Peterside’s appeal was dismissed for want of merit, Daily Times reported.

The apex court upheld the decisions of the lower courts which imposed a fine of N6 billion on him to be paid to Odili as compensation for his defamed character.

According to the judgement by Justice Adamu Jauro, the Peterside’s appeal was dismissed for want of merit. Photo credit: BBM: Home Of Authentic News

Peter Odili sued Dakuku Peterside

Odili had in October 2016 dragged Peterside to court demanding N6 billion as damages for character defamation.

In the suit, the former Rivers State Governor had claimed that Peterside, during a press conference in Port Harcourt, defamed him in his allegations that Governor Nyesom Wike’s Supreme Court victory was hatched by him.

This allegation was made on the fact that the wife of Mr Odili, Mrs Mary Ukaego Odili is a Supreme Court justice.

Governor Wike reveals how his political career was saved by influential rivers judge in 2004

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, over the weekend disclosed how his political career was saved through the timely intervention of Justice Mary Odili in 2004.

He made the declaration at the 70th birthday celebration and retirement mass of Justice Odili at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Chaplaincy, Catholic Institute of West Africa, (CIWA) in Port Harcourt.

Noting that he will forever be grateful to the now-retired Supreme Court of Nigeria judge, Wike said he had cried to Justice Odili when he got the hint that his name was not included among those cleared to contest either as first term or second term chairmen of local councils in Rivers.

Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili bows out of judiciary

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Hon. Justice Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili, on Thursday, May 12, bowed out of the Supreme Court of Nigeria following her retirement from public service, having attained 70 years on May 12, 2022.

Those who attended her big day

Bayelsa state Governor Duoye Diri arrived at the Supreme Court for Justice Mary Ekaego Peter Odili’s retirement court session.

Diri stormed the Apex Court a few minutes after 8 a.m. for the 10 a.m. special court session.

