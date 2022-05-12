Erudite jurist, Justice Mary Ekaego Peter Odili of the Supreme Court of Nigeria officially bows out of the nation’s Judiciary on Thursday, May 12, 2022

Mrs. Odili, who is one of the earliest women to be elevated to the Supreme Court bench, stepped aside having attained the mandatory retirement age of seventy years

The Imo State-born jurist, whose meritorious landmark judgments have shaped the political, economic and social terrains of the nation, was hosted to an elaborate retirement event on the day

An emerging report by Daily Independent indicates that the Hon. Justice Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili, on Thursday, May 12, bowed out of the Supreme Court of Nigeria following her retirement from public service, having attained 70 years on May 12, 2022.

Those who attended her big day

Bayelsa state Governor Duoye Diri arrived at the Supreme Court for Justice Mary Ekaego Peter Odili’s retirement court session.

Mary Odili, a seasoned Justice of the Supreme Court bows out of active service having reached the 70 years mandatory retirement age. Photo credit: Vivian Obinwa

Source: Facebook

Diri stormed the Apex Court a few minutes after 8 a.m. for the 10 a.m. special court session.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He was seen with his predecessor, Seriake Dickson, and was escorted to court by a retinue of top aides and security personnel.

Also, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and presidential hopeful attended the ceremony.

Supreme Court holds Valedictory Session in honour of retiring Supreme Court jurist, Justice Mary Odili today in Abuja. Photo credit: Vivian Obinwa

Source: Facebook

Others

The apex court was jam-packed with Judges, senior lawyers and government functionaries seeking to honour the eminent jurist on her retirement from Nigeria’s Judiciary.

Also, armed security operatives have taken positions in the court premises to prevent security breaches.

Justice Mary Odili bows out of the Judiciary and retires at age 70. Photo credit: Vivian Obinwa

Source: Facebook

Her early life and journey in the judiciary

Justice Mary is the wife of Dr Peter Odili, who served as Governor of Rivers state between 1999 to 2007.

Born on 12 May 1952, in Amudi Obizi, Ezinihitte-Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria, Justice Odili attended the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu Campus where she studied law between 1972 and 1976.

In her second year at the university, she bagged the university scholarship for maintaining the second-class upper division league with higher scores.

She was rated the best student in the department of commercial and property law in 1976. She passed through the Nigerian Law School between 1976-1977 and was called to the bar in July 1977. Thereafter, she served in Abeokuta and Benin.

Justice Odili's house raid: AGF Malami speaks on relationship with 'fake consultant'

The AGF had debunked reports of ever meeting Lawrence Ajodo, the fake consultant arrested over the raid on Justice Mary Odili's residence.

Abubakar Malami said he does not have any form of relationship with Ajodo who has also been identified as a fake police officer.

According to Malami, his office employs the services of consultants officially and there are records to back his claims.

Governor Duoye Diri swears in his wife as high court judge in Bayelsa

Governor Douye Diri has sworn in his wife, Mrs. Patience Zuofa-Diri, and three other legal practitioners as judges of the Bayelsa High Court.

It was reported that aside Mrs. Diri, other new judges are former Registrar of the Bayelsa state High Court, James Lookie, a law lecturer at the Niger Delta University, Dr. Simon Amaduobogha, and legal practitioner, Mrs. Christine Enegesi.

Administering the oath of office on the new judges at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Yenagoa, Diri said his administration prioritises the judiciary in view of its significant role in society.

Source: Legit.ng