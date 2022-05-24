Northern elders say they will no longer tolerate the incessant killings of northerners in the southeast

The elders stated that northerners in the southeast and even southeasterners must be protected by the government

There have been coordinated killings in Anambra state by unknown gunmen in the last few weeks

Kaduna - The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has condemned the killing of southeast-based northerners by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The NEF urged the federal government to take decisive action to end killings immediately.

The NEF spokesman, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, further demanded that northerners and even southeasterners must be protected from the activities of terrorists in the region.

He called on the government to take decisive steps to end the killings and the targeting of northerners.

He said:

“The events in the southeast particularly the events in recent days are tragic and very dangerous.

“There is a lot of anger in the land as there appears to be an attempt to provoke some local communities as well as some parts of Nigeria. Our position is that those with responsibilities to stop this must stop it now.

“We are appealing to everybody to remain calm and not to take the laws into their hands but we are demanding that northerners must be protected same way that we are demanding that easterners must be protected from the activities of these people who are killing.

“There is no excuse for failure to stop what IPOB is doing and we hope that in the next day or two, we will see decisive action on the part of governments, on the part of governors, and on the part of northern leaders and elites to speak up and stop what is going on there, the targeting of northerners in the southeast must stop.

“The killings of even southeasterners by IPOB must stop we cannot have a country like this.”

Police operatives kill 4 gunmen in Anambra state, intensify hunt for others

Meanwhile, police operatives in Anambra say they have killed four of the gunmen terrorising various parts of the state.

According to the police, the four were taken out at Umuchu community in Aguata local government area of the state during a gun battle.

This was disclosed by the commissioner of police in the state, Echeng Echeng, during a press briefing held at the command’s headquarters in Amawbia, Awka South local government area on Monday, May 23.

Gunmen be*head lawmaker representing Soludo’s local govt area

Legit.ng had earlier reported that gunmen be*headed Okechukwu Okoye, the lawmaker representing Governor Charles Soludo’s state constituency in Anambra House of Assembly.

Okoye, who represents Aguata 2 Constituency in the state, was abducted alongside his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, on Sunday, May 15 along Aguluzigbo road, Anaocha local government area of the state.

His head was said to have been dumped at a motor park in Amichi, a community in Nnewi South local government area of the state on Saturday, May 21 six days after he was abducted.

