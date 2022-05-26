An author identified as Mr. Odibe Emeka narrowly escaped death after making attempt to take his own life over N58million

Reports gathered that he was duped about $140,000 (N58million) by a lady he met on Facebook who is based in Canada

The heartbroken author drank a chemical poison to take his life but his death was averted after his parents rushed him to hospital

A Nigerian author, Mr. Odibe Emeka who is based in Obosi community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, is currently recovering after attempting suicide.

Vanguard reports that the young man was duped of $140,000 (N58million) by a Nigerian lady he met on Facebook.

The lady who is based in Canada, promised to help him publish and sell his book ‘The Truth, My Journey’.

Nigerian man loses N58million to gacebook girlfriend based in Canada Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Source: UGC

Emeka narrates his ordeal after losing N58million to female scammer

The heartbroken author said the lady was supposed to remit 70% to him after selling off copies of the book in Canada.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The first printed 100,000 copies would sell out in six months and fetch me at least $140,000, which would have been used to kick start my company as stated in the contract."

"She blocked me off all means I could reach her and refused me access to my book," he said.

Emeka attempted suicide

After getting duped, Emeka drank a chemical poison to take his life but fortunately, he was rushed to St. Charles’ Borromeo Hospital, Onitsha by his aged parents.

Sharing his ordeal during his recovery, he said:

"I was so frustrated that I went suicidal by drinking chemical poison but miraculously survived. Upon that, she still refused till date to remit to me, a suicidal survivor, my share of the money.

" I am just crying for help from the world to my rescue to recover my $140,000 from her. Somebody just scammed me because I am a poor Nigerian."

They duped us: Many confront oyinbos in Dubai, video goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a group of people has confronted some travelling agents who they claimed duped them in Dubai.

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, people tried to capture the agents' faces as they told many to beware of them.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video wondered why oyinbo people are trying to scam black men of their money.

Source: Legit.ng