A group of youth for gender parity and positive political change in Lagos state, The Transformation Ambassadors (TTA) has endorsed the second term bid of the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu while also endorsing the Lagos West senatorial aspiration of the former deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule.

The group, at a stakeholders meeting in Ojo, Lagos on Tuesday also declared its support for the presidential aspiration of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying, Tinubu presidency is what the country deserves at this critical stage to overcome its challenges.

TTA endorsed the second term bid of the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu. Photo: Haruna Iyabo

A House of Representatives aspirant and convener of the group, Comrade Olufemi Omojuwa, said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu deserves to be Nigeria’s president for his sternly transformation of the fortune and face of Lagos State, an achievement successive administrations in the state has built upon.

Transformation Ambassadors also endorsed Bola Tinubu

Speaking on the choice of his group, Omojuwa disclosed that Lagos West deserves better representation, and this, according to him, can best be given by the former deputy governor.

While clamouring for gender balancing in elective positions in the district, he revealed that Lagos West senatorial seat has been largely dominated by male representatives.

He disclosed that Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon represented Lagos West at the senate from 2011 to 2015 while he was succeeded by another male politician, Senator Adeola Solomon Yayi from 2015 till date.

The group also said that Dr Idiat Adebule is the best of all the aspirant gunning for the Lagos West senatorial seat.

While pushing for a female aspirant, Omojuwa said, “A former deputy governor in Lagos state and member of the apex advisory body in the state, Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Dr Idiat Adebule is the best of all the aspirant gunning for the Lagos West senatorial seat.

She is reputed for raising the standard of living of residents in the state. She has shown an unparallel commitment to good governance and growth and development of the state in her capacity as Secretary to the State Government under Governor Babatunde Fashola and later as deputy governor of Lagos State.

Talking about political strength, she has a wider political reach and relevance. Her integrity is intact and she is also committed to social and community development. What more do we need?

This is why we are supporting the aspiration of Dr Adebule as lawmaker to represent Lagos West district.

Therefore, we are challenging the stereotype that is obstructing gender inclusion and parity. We are standing against any interest that is militating against the nominations of Dr Adebule as our candidate for the Lagos West district and Hon Lanre Ogunyemi as our party’s candidate for the House of Representative in the Ojo Federal Constituency.

In Lagos West, we deserve a better deal and this why we are clamouring for gender equality on the altar of excellence. And this, we are convinced Dr Adebule epitomises this excellence.

We are therefore appealing to the leadership of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), delegates and other stakeholders to stand up against any injustice intended against the aspirations of our mother and leader, Dr Idiat Adebule and the former Secretary of Lagos APC, Hon Lanre Ogunyemi by lending their voices to the call for their emergence as the party’s flag bearers.”

