President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted angrily to the killings of people in the southeastern region and other parts of the country

Buhari who was displeased over the killings in Nigeria via his verified Twitter handle warned killers to expect the toughest security response

The president made this statement while reacting to the recent killing of a pregnant woman, her four children and seven persons in Anambra state

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned what he called “wild, barbarous and wanton killings of innocent people” in the South-East as well as the other parts of the country, Daily Trust reports.

The president, in a statement issued Wednesday, May 25, by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, warned the perpetrators of the deeply distressing acts to expect a tough response from the security forces.

The presidency cautioned Nigerians

The presidency also cautioned against weird reactions, the creation of panic, disruption of lives and livelihoods and retaliatory violence following the viral videos of the alleged killings of non-indigenes reportedly by the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and its mother terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Vanguard added.

It said agencies are now verifying the factuality and veracity of the claims that accompanied the horrid pictures being circulated.

It further called on all citizens to avoid hasty steps or conclusions that could exacerbate the situation, urging them to allow the law to take its proper course.

The presidency warns against fake posts on social media

The presidency also cautioned the public against the indiscriminate sharing of posts on social media so as to deny vested interests who seek to divide us and create disturbance the chance to do so.

Arewa youth sends powerful message to southeast governors over killing of northerners

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has sounded a word of warning to governors of the southeast to take urgent steps to "end the killing of innocent northerners or face the legal consequences of their inaction".

Rising from its emergency meeting in Kaduna, the AYCF, in a media statement signed by its national president, Alhaji Yerima Shettima said the murder of northerners working or trading in the Southeast at the slightest opportunity was a totally unacceptable act of undue provocation.

Arewa group labels Soludo a disappointment

The group said it was expecting Governor Soludo of Anambra to use his exposure in governance and management to tackle the killings, but he seemed to have been a disappointment.

IPOB: Delta state government places security agencies on red alert

Meanwhile, Delta state government has placed all security agencies in the state on red alert following the activities of unknown gunmen in recent times.

The state commissioner for information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state executive council meeting in Asaba on Thursday, May 19.

Aniagwu also said the federal government should have handled the issue of the agitators more maturely.

