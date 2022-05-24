Nigerians have continued to shower PDP presidential candidate, Peter Obi with much love ahead of the 2023 election

This is as a taxi driver based in London decided to give the former governor of Anambra state a free ride to 10 downing street

Ahead of the PDP presidential primary election slated to hold a few days from now, Obi met with the UK Prime Minister on an invitation

A Nigerian taxi driver based in London identified simply as Antony Erhunmwunse gave a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential aspirant, Dr. Peter Obi a free ride to 10 Downing Street on Monday, May 23.

PM News reports that the presidential hopeful Obi met with the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, on invitation.

He is returning to Nigeria before the weekend to face a tough PDP presidential primary election on Saturday, May 28.

The driver driving Obi to Downing Street. Photo credit: The driver driving Obi to Downing Street

Source: Facebook

The driver revealed

According to Peter Obi Support Network, Erhunmwunse picked Obi up while he was waiting for taxi in London on Monday and drove him free of charge to No. 10 Downing Street.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The group tweeted:

“A Nigerian taxi driver, Antony Erhunmwunse picks up His Excellency @PeterObi while he was waiting for Taxi in London today. He drove him free of charge to No. 10 Downing. Nigeria must not miss this opportunity. A new Nigeria is possible with.”

The driver driving Obi to Downing Street. Photo credit: The driver driving Obi to Downing Street

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi in the UK

The presidential aspirant Peter Obi, on Monday, visited the residence of the UK Prime Minister, No. 10 Downing Street.

Sharing photos from the visit on his verified Twitter page, he said:

“I just arrived at No.10 Downing Street, London, for a meeting. Ran into Lord Marland of Odstock—full of warmth as usual. -PO."

Peter Obi, on Monday, visited the residence of the UK Prime Minister, No. 10 Downing Street. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Atiku or Peter Obi? Prophet predicts who will win PDP's 2023 presidential ticket

Prophet Godfrey Gbujie has predicted that former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, will emerge clinch the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming primary election.

Gbujie, the ministerial leader of the World Zionist Union in the southeast, made the revelation in a media conference on Wednesday, May 18, in Awka, Anambra state.

Legit.ng gathers that the 65-year old celibate prophet from Akabuo, Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo who is based in Enugu said that after his emergence, Obi would assume the position of the political arrow head in Southern Nigeria.

2023: Peter Obi reveals what he’ll do if his PDP presidential bid fails

Earlier, Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi when asked about his chances of toppling the likes of Governor Wike, Atiku and Bukola Saraki, conceded that the determinant will be the delegates who will be present at the primaries to vote.

He stated that he plans not to impose himself on delegates, rather he will give them room to decide what they want.

“I am not going to impose myself on them; it’s for the delegates to reflect on the nation and decide what do we do to guarantee a future for our young ones," he said.

Source: Legit.ng