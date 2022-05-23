Benue State-born police officer Don Awunah has been confirmed dead by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF)

Awunah was said to have died in a private hospital in Abuja after a brief illness that kept him off the radar

Similarly, the late deputy inspector-general of police Joseph Obiajulu Egbunike has been laid to rest in his hometown of Onitsha, Anambra State

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Police (NPF) has confirmed the demise of one of its top personnel Don Awunah.

Awunah who ranks as an assistant inspector-general was said to have given up the ghost on Monday, May 23 the Nation newspaper reported.

Police spokesperson, Olamuyiwa Adejobi confirmed the demise of Don Awunah. Photo: (NPF)

As gathered by Legit.ng, Police spokesperson CSP Olumiyiwa Adejobi said Awunah's demise came after a brief illness at a private hospital in Abuja, the nation's capital.

According to reports, the burial arrangement of the departed police AIG will be made known soonest.

DIG Joseph Egbunike laid to rest

Similarly, the Nigerian Police (NPF) also announced the conclusion of the burial ceremony of the late deputy inspector-general of police, Joseph Obiajulu Egbunike.

According to a Facebook post cited on the official Facebook page of the Nigerian Police, Egbunike was laid to rest on Saturday, May 21 in his hometown in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The burial ceremony was attended by the inspector-general of police Usman Alkali Baba who was also in the company of John Ogbonnaya Amadi, the deputy inspector-general of Police in charge of the Department of Research and Planning.

