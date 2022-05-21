The Lagos state government says it will not condone any act or violation of law and order as there will be strict consequences thereof

Recently the Lagos state police impounded 150 motorbikes plying the highways of the restricted areas in Lagos state

Similarly, passengers have been warned not to patronize okada riders or risk being arrested and prosecuted

The Lagos State Police Command said it will not spare any individual patronizing commercial motorcycles (Okada) in the areas where they have been restricted from operating.

This latest development was made known by the state police spokesperson SP Benjamin Hundeyin via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, May 21.

As part of its precautionary measures to ensure adherence to law and order, the state task force recently impounded 150 motorbikes plying the restricted highways of Lagos. Photo: (Jubril Gawat)

Source: Twitter

According to his tweet, he noted that the ban on Okada riders in the restricted areas is applicable to passengers.

He said:

“Under the new total ban of motorcycles in six local government areas of Lagos State, passengers and riders alike will be arrested and prosecuted. The passenger is an accomplice. Ignorance will not be an excuse!”

Lagos place total ban on commercial motorbikes

Recall that the Lagos state government announced the total ban of Okada riders in six local government areas (LGA) and nine local council development areas (LCDA) following the gruesome killing of a sound engineer known as David.

The demise of David caused an outcry by Nigerians who is fresh from still criticizing the government for allowing the lynching of one Deborah Samuel in Sokoto state for alleged blasphemy.

As earlier reported by Legit.ng, the affected LGAs and LCDAs affected by the ban include; Apapa, Iganmu LCDA, Ikeja, Ojodu LCDA, Onigbongbo LCDA, Lagos Island, West LCDA, Lagos Island East, LCDA, Lagos Mainland, Yaba LCDA, Surulere, Coker Aguda LCDA, and Itire-Ikate LCDA.

Security group hails Sanwo Olu's ban on okada

In another related report, the Southwest Security stakeholders Group (SSSG) has commended the Lagos state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the recent ban on the commercial motorcycle riders.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, May 19, the group said the move became necessary as a measure against unscrupulous Okada riders perpetrating crimes in the state.

While applauding the move, the group in its statement also urged governor Sanwo-Olu to extend the ban to other areas in the state.

Source: Legit.ng