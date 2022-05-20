For a period of one week, the Nigerian news media and a section of global reporting were flooded with talks about the death, reactions, and repercussions of the death of Deborah Samuel, a 200 Level Economics student of Shehu Shagari College Education in Sokoto, slain for blasphemy.

Blasphemy: Sheikh Gumi Reveals How Prophet Muhammad Reacted When He Was Repeatedly Insulted While Alive

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a renowned Islamic cleric, says the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (SAW), was insulted on several points during his lifetime by non-Muslims.

However, the cleric stated that the prophet refused to attack or even kill persons who assassinated his characters.

Emotional Video Emerges as Remains of Late Deborah Samuel Buried in Her Hometown in Niger Amid Tears

The remains of Deborah Samuel, who was burnt to death in Sokoto on Thursday, May 12, over alleged blasphemy, have been laid to rest.

Deborah was buried in her hometown, Tunga Magajiya, in Rijau local government area of Niger state.

Deborah Samuel: Imam of Abuja National Mosque Justifies Killing of Female Christian Student in Sokoto

Professor Ibrahim Maqari, an Islamic cleric and Deputy Chief Imam of Abuja's National Mosque has supported the lynching of Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a Christian student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto by her colleagues.

The cleric who conducted the wedding of the daughter of President Muhammad Buhari, Zara, disclosed that Muslims should not be blamed for harming those who insulted Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Deborah Samuel: Sultan of Sokoto Reacts to Killing, Burning of Student, Makes Strong Demand

On Thursday, May 12, some irate students of the Shehu Shagari College of Education mobbed, killed and burnt a colleague, Deborah Samuel, over alleged blasphemy of the Prophet Mohammed.

While many Nigerians had condemned the act which has been described as barbaric, others have blamed the late young girl for making 'ungodly' remarks about the prophet.

Deborah Samuel: Ex-IGP’s Son Defends Killing of Blasphemers, Nigerians React

Captain Jamil Abubakar, the son of a former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, has defended the killing of blasphemers.

Jamil, who is an experienced pilot and President of JMD Foundation, a non-profit organisation, said this in a tweet on Friday night, May 13.

Deborah Samuel: Parents Of Slain Student Break Silence, Make Hard, Painful Vow

The parents of Deborah Samuel, the slain 200-level Home Economics student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, have opened up about the murder of their daughter which has sparked outcries, outrage, and controversy beyond the state.

In a chat with The Punch on Sunday, May 15, the late student's father, Emmanuel Garba, a security guard with the Niger State Water and Sanitation, disclosed that he paid N120,000 to convey the remains of his daughter from Sokoto to Niger.

Apprehension as Protesters Demand Release Of Suspects Who Killed Sokoto Student Deborah Samuel

An emerging report indicates there was tension in some parts of Sokoto state on Saturday, May 14, as protesters trooped to the streets over the arrest of suspects involved in the killing of a female student over alleged blasphemy.

Legit.ng had reported how Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was killed over alleged blasphemy.

