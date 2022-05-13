Mixed reactions have continued to trail the death of a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, beaten and burnt alive for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) on Thursday

Recent is the Imam Of Abuja National Mosque, Professor Maqari who through a tweet hailed the killing of Deborah Samuel by her colleagues

According to the cleric, the Muslims should not be faulted for fighting for themselves if their grievances were not properly addressed

According to a report by Sahara Reporters, Professor Ibrahim Maqari, an Islamic cleric and Deputy Chief Imam of Abuja's National Mosque has supported the lynching of Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a Christian student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto by her colleagues.

The cleric who conducted the wedding of the daughter of President Muhammad Buhari, Zara, disclosed that Muslims should not be blamed for harming those who insulted Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Professor Ibrahim Maqari justified the killing of a female Christian student in Sokoto. Photo credit: Aisha Joy Musa

Professor Maqari's position on the death of the student

Maqari took to his verified Twitter handle and wrote:

“It should be known to everyone that we the Muslims have some redlines beyond which MUST NOT be crossed. The dignity of the Prophet (PBUH) is at the forefront of the redlines.

“If our grievances are not properly addressed, then we should not be criticized for addressing them ourselves."

The post comes a day after Deborah was killed and burnt by her colleagues for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

What Deborah wrote that led to her untimely death

The late student wrote:

“Send us important information. This group was not created for you to send useless information. It was created for you to send past questions if there is a test or an assignment. It is not for you to send useless information. Which prophet?” the deceased was quoted to have stated this in a voice note she shared to the WhatsApp group."

Nigerians react

@SavvyRinu tweeted:

“If our grievances are not properly addressed…..”

"Who were your grievances reported to, before your murderers kïlled Deborah in Sokoto?"

@thatijawgirl tweeted

"This was @elrufai in 2015. Nobody was killed. Or to you this isn't blasphemous? Yet you has an Imam wrote this in a public space. Do you people think you can actually win this fight if it ever starts?"

Nigerians have taken to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the statement by the cleric.

Alexander Nyambi wrote

"If God who is uncreated is forgiving how about we humans who are His creation. So sad a world."

Temitope Chukwuka said

"Yes he is right,that is the way to practice islam,by vengeance and blood sharing."

QueenBee Omobolanle wrote

"This imam should be sack. Imagine a Muslim leader coughing out ayanyan."

Felix Wegbo queried

"What a country! Why preach unity when you can't tolerate others religious views."

Mazi Emma Ezechidobelu Uduji said

"This why the US will continue to demolish the Islamic world."

Complete Mc asked

"Are we really made to be one country .

"God will surely punish ndi Britain."

