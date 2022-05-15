During his lifetime, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was repeatedly insulted by non-Muslims but he never attacked anyone, Sheikh Gumi has said

The renowned Islamic cleric said the prophet’s refusal to avenge the insults non-Muslims were raining on him was because he did not want to be tagged a killer

Gumi's statement follows the killing of a Christian female student, Deborah Samuel, in Sokoto state over allegedly blasphemous statements on Prophet Muhammad

Kaduna - Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a renowned Islamic cleric, says the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (SAW), was at several points during his lifetime insulted by non-Muslims.

The cleric stated that the prophet, however, refused to attack or even kill persons who assassinated his characters.

PR Nigeria reported that Gumi made this known while conducting a religious teaching class in his Kaduna Juma’at mosque.

The Kaduna based scholar, in a video clip obtained and translated by PRNigeria, said the prophet’s refusal to avenge the insults non-Muslims were raining on him while he was alive, was because he did not want to be regarded or tagged a killer.

Legit.ng notes that Gumi was reacting to the lynching of a female Christian student at Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, over allegedly blasphemous statements on Prophet Muhammad.

Best way Muslims can show they love Prophet Muhammad - Gumi

Speaking further, Sheikh Gumi observed that the best way Muslims can show that they love Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is by adhering to his religious teaching, and totally obeying him, instead of killing people over trivial issues.

According to him, both Nigerian Muslims and Christians have agreed to live harmoniously together, hence no religious law is applied in the country, being a secular state.

“Hence, anyone who kills a non-Muslim who they have agreed to live peacefully with, will not smell the fragrance of Paradise for 40 years,” he said.

Blasphemy: Gumi tells fellow Islamic clerics what to do

Sheikh Gumi called on his fellow Islamic clerics to impart sound religious tenets to their adherents instead of instigating them to perpetrate ‘reprehensible’ acts.

He reiterated that no one is allowed to take laws into his or her hands in Islam.

“If we think by killing Deborah, people who are not of the same faith with us will stop insulting our prophet, then we are in delusion,” he concluded.

Deborah's killing: Bishop Kukah suspends Catholic masses in Sokoto

Meanwhile, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, has suspended all masses in Sokoto metropolis.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday, May 14, signed by the Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho.

Omotosho also debunked the reports claiming that Kukah’s residence was attacked.

