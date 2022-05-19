The spiritual leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group operating in Borno state has been killed by troops of the Nigerian military

Mallam Shehu was killed alongside some of his strong members by troops under the Operation Hadin Kai of the military

Also killed in a military operation was a commander of the terrorist group operating in Sambisa forest in Borno state

Officers of the Nigerian military have killed a Boko Haram commander Abubakar Sarki in Sambisa forest, at Yuwe in the Konduga local government area of Borno state.

Daily Trust reports that the troops attached to Operation Hadin Kai in a joint operation carried out by the land and air forces of the Nigerian military also killed the Amir and spiritual head of the Gaita general area, Mallam Shehu and some of his foot soldiers.

Troops under the Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian military have killed the spiritual leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group. Photo: Nigerian Army

Source: Twitter

A statement by the spokesperson of the military, Major General Benard Onyeuko, said that as of May 16, a total of 1,627 Boko Haram terrorists and their families comprising 331 men, 441 women and 855 children surrendered to troops.

Onyeuko said that the terrorists gave up their arms to military troops at different operations conducted between April 28 and May 19.

He added that the troops had also arrested Mallam Modu Goni, a terrorist and logistics supplier at Bunin Yadi Market based on an intelligence report gathered by the military.

His words:

“In furtherance to its operational activities, on 17 May 2022, Mallam Modu Pantami was apprehended at the outskirt of Benishied village in the Kaga local government area while attempting to transport a large quantity of logistics items he purchased for onward supply to terrorists at Gomari village in Fere LGA of Borno state.

Some of the items recovered from him include two mobile phones, cartons of assorted drugs and injections of different types, five gallons of PMS, 20 turban scarfs, 50kg bags of sugar and three bags of 50kg flour.

Others are five cartons of Maltina drinks, 290 sets of female hijabs, 20 females rubber shoes, 325 litres of red oil, 15 sets of Kaftan cloth, five black trousers, five cartons of macaroni, six Cartons of spaghetti, three cartons of sweet, four mudus of date (dabino), five sacks of soft drinks, four daggers, three cartons of Maggi, one big basket of kola nuts, ten boxes of matches, five sacks of detergent, 10 rubber mats and the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000.00).

Onyeuko added:

“Troops conducted ambush operations at the terrorists crossing point at Kaidieri village in the cause of the operation five terrorists were neutralized with assorted weapons and different calibres of ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

“Consequently, during these operations, troops rescued 63 civilians, neutralized 42 terrorists, and arrested 20 terrorists. Also, recovered were two LMGS, 21 AK47 rifles, 11 AK 56 rifles and 22 MGs."

Other recoveries made are 419 rounds of 7.62mm and 54mm ammunition, one gun turret, 31 AK 47 magazines, three motorcycles, six bicycles, one pumping machine, and two bandolier belts containing 377 rounds of 7.62mm and 54mm ammunition and one Isuzu vehicle.

