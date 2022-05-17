Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralized four suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

Imo - The Nigerian Army said troops of the 34 Brigade Obinze killed four suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during a gun duel in Orlu local government area of Imo state.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday, May 16, by the director of Army public relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu.

The Army said the suspected IPOB members opened fire on its troops who were on patrol in the area, adding that the troops overpowered them afterward.

The statement read in part:

“Troops of the 34 Brigade Obinze have neutralised four members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network, in a fierce encounter that ensued at Amaifeke and Ihioma in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The terrorists were taken out today, Monday, May 16, 2022, while shooting sporadically, threatening lives and property of innocent citizens.

“The irate dissidents opened fire on sighting the patrol team, who were out to ensure safety and security of lives and property of citizens.

“The vigilant troops engaged the criminals and neutralised four of them, while others succumbed to the superior firepower of the troops and escaped from the scene."

The Army said its troops also recovered from the suspected IPOB members one pump action gun, 10 live cartridges, one Hilux truck.

It was stated that the Hilux truck was reportedly snatched at gunpoint by the suspected IPOB members.

