A lecturer with the Kaduna Polytechnic who was abducted by bandits together with her daughter and driver, Dr Rahmatu Abarshi, has been released.

Tijjani Ramalan, chairman of Liberty TV on Thursday morning, May 19, disclosed that the lecturer has been released but her daughter, Ameerah and the driver are still in captivity, Vanguard reports.

Dr Rahmatu Abarshi have regained freedom but her daughter, Ameerah and the driver are still in captivity. Photo credit: Abdurrahman Rabiu Abubakar, Ahmed Tijjani Ramalan

How Dr Rahmatu Abarshi was abducted

She had gone to distribute clothes to IDPs as part of her “Barkindo Rahama Initiative”, when they were attacked by bandits, who later demanded N100 million ransom.

Her release further confirmed

Abdallah Isma’il Abdallah, the Admin officer of Barkindo Rahama Initiative, founded by Dr Abarshi, confirmed the release of the lecturer on Tuesday night, May 18, but did not say the amount of ransom paid for her release.

He said after she regained freedom on Tuesday evening, she was taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical check up.

He said:

“Her daughter and the driver are still in captivity.”

