Seems like the suspended accountant-general Ahmed Idris has finally hit rock bottom with the EFCC pinning fresh allegations against him

Idris who was arrested recently by the EFCC was said to have been involved in an N80bn fraud while in office

In the anti-graft agency's fresh allegation, preliminary investigations revealed that at least 17 properties in Nigeria and abroad have been linked to him

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 17 properties across London, Dubai, Abuja, and Kano have been traced to embattled accountant-general, Ahmed Idris.

As reported by PUNCH, a source in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who disclosed the latest development said the alleged used proxies to acquire some of the properties.

The EFCC said the Accountant General of Federation Ahmed Idris was arrested over N80bn fraud after failing to honour the commission's invitations. Photo credit: @salisusky

Legit.ng gathered that in furtherance to the investigation, the EFCC is on the verge of inviting these proxies for questioning.

It will be recalled that following the apprehension Idris by the EFCC, the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed ordered the immediate suspension of the alleged.

Meanwhile, according to the source from the agency, findings from the preliminary investigations revealed that Idris acquired the alleged properties while he was still in office and failed to declare them to the Code of Conduct Bureau as part of his statutory obligation.

The source said:

“About 17 houses in London, Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Dubai have been traced to him. In Abuja, some of the houses are located in serviced estates.”

How Ahmed Idris was arrested

It will be recalled that Legit.ng had earlier reported the apprehension of Ahmed Idris by the EFCC over an alleged diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.

According to the anti-graft agency, the alleged was arrested after failing to honour the invitations extended to him over the alleged fraudulent acts

Following his arrest, the federal government, through the ministry of finance issued a statement on Wednesday, May 18 announcing his immediate suspension while the investigation progresses.

As contained in the statement, the suspension of the embattled accountant-general is in line with the statutory guideline of civil service.

