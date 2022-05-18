The family of the late Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education has been gifted a quarter of a million

It was gathered that the N250K was given to the family of the deceased by the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA)

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased revealed that over 20 persons have given their life to Christ as a result of Deborah's demise

ECWA Social Movement, the socio-political arm of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), has donated the sum of N250,000 (two hundred and fifty thousand naira) to the family of Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, who was murdered over alleged blasphemy.

Legit.ng reports that the group had set out to refund the N120,000 the parents of the deceased, an ECWA member before the unfortunate incident, had reportedly paid to retrieve her body to Niger State to give her a proper burial.

Remains of late Deborah Samuel arrived for burial in her hometown, Tunga Magajiya, in Rijau local government area of Niger state. Photo credit: (@TheNationNews)

Source: Twitter

And in less than 24hours, the group was able to raise N250,000, which has since been handed over to her family courtesy of the group.

Deborah’s Father, who was overwhelmed by the gift, was full of gratitude to the group, stating repeatedly that he was short of words of appreciation.

He said:

“I really appreciate what you did for me and my family. I don’t know what to say, I don’t have the right words, but I really appreciate you for your prayers and for all the works.

“May God bless everyone who intervened in Deborah’s issue. I really appreciate you; I don’t know what to say anymore."

How 20 people converted to Christians over Deborah's death - Father

While expressing his gratitude, he disclosed that over 20 persons has giving their lives to Christ in their house.

He said:

“Because of this Deborah’s issue, over 20 persons gave their lives to Christ in this house.

“As we speak, they are inside our house, in the sitting room. They came here and they are praying,” the bereaved father said in Hausa while his son interpreted."

Speaking on behalf of ECWA Social Movement, Rev. Julius Odofin (JP), noted that the unfortunate incident of Deborah’s demise will not stop the fire ignited by her passion for the gospel, rather, it will be reignited.

He said:

“The ECWA SOCIAL MOVEMENT, on behalf of all ECWA Worldwide, pledge to sustain the fire Deborah's glorious exit ignited amongst us.

“Accept our condolences and don't quit as parents in not sending the rest of the children to school. If you do, you have handed over cheap victory to Satan's mission 'to steal, to kill and to destroy'. God forbid.

“Adieu Deborah till we meet to part no more, Amen."

Court remands 2 suspects arrested over Deborah’s death in prison

It will be recalled that a magistrate court in Sokoto has refused to grant bail to the two suspects arraigned by the Nigerian Police over the death of Deborah Samuel.

The suspects who pleaded not guilty to the charges against them were ordered by the court to be remanded in prison.

Meanwhile, the police sought for more time to investigate the matter as the court adjourned the ruling.

Police declare 4 wanted over Deborah's death

Similarly, four persons have been declared wanted for the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education.

The suspects according to the police were the four individuals who appeared in a viral video claiming to have instigated the mob attack on Deborah.

However, the Police have appealed to the general public to help with relevant information to track down the suspects.

Source: Legit.ng