Four persons have been declared wanted for the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education

The suspects according to the police were the four individuals who appeared in a viral video claiming to have instigated the mob attack on Deborah

However, the Police have appealed to the general public to help with relevant information to track down the suspects

An emerging report over the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education has confirmed the identity of her killers.

According to This Day newspaper, the Sokoto state command of the Nigerian Police on Tuesday, May 17 said it has declared four suspects wanted in connection to the killing of Deborah by an angry mob.

The Sokoto State Police Command has identified the four individuals who appeared in a video clip claiming to have triggered the lynching of Deborah as prime suspects. Photo: (NPF)

Legit.ng gathered that these four suspects were the individuals who appeared in a viral video that captured the scenes of how Deborah was lynched to death.

As contained in the statement issued by the Sokoto state police command, the four suspects took responsibility for Deborah’s death after claiming to have triggered the attack on the female student in the recorded clip.

The police noted that other suspects who were apprehended while the mob scampered for safety have been arraigned and remanded in prison.

Deborah: Police call for public cooperation to nab suspects

The state police spokesperson, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, reiterated that the commissioner of police has issued an order declaring all four of the individuals cited in the video clip wanted.

Abubakar assured members of the public that the police are working assiduously to ensure that the culprits responsible for Deborah’s death are brought to justice.

He however urged the general public to help hasten the investigation process by providing the possible with the necessary information that will help in apprehending the suspects.

He added that the command could be reached through its emergency number 07068848035.

Court remands 2 suspects arrested over Deborah’s death in prison

It will be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that a magistrate court in Sokoto has refused to grant bail to the two suspects arraigned by the Nigerian Police over the death of Deborah Samuel.

The suspects who pleaded not guilty to the charges against them were ordered by the court to be remanded in prison.

The police, however, sought for more time to investigate the matter as the court adjourned the ruling.

Deborah Samuel: Sultan of Sokoto reacts to killing, burning of student

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto has condemned the gruesome killing and burning of Deborah.

The condemnation by Sultan Sa'ad Abubakar III came barely hours after the incident which has caused outrage across media space and the polity happened.

Abubakar also called on residents of Sokoto state to remain calm while urging security operatives to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

